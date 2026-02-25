Thai E-commerce to Hit 1.8 Trillion Baht by 2030, Boosted by AI and Confidence

According to a report from CUBE INSIGHTS, a leading e-commerce analytics firm, the Thai e-commerce market is experiencing significant value-driven growth. By 2026, the market is projected to expand from 970 billion baht to 1.8 trillion baht by 2030, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) exceeding 14%. This growth is propelled by structural changes that focus on increasing value per order rather than just volume growth.

Peem Benjasiriwan, Strategy and Insights Manager at CUBE INSIGHTS, revealed that over 67% of consumers are willing to pay 5-10% more for genuine branded products, with beauty products (81%) being the most popular, followed by fashion (75%) and electronics (62%).

Additionally, 71% of shoppers engage in ‘Showrooming’ by browsing offline before making an online purchase. The trend suggests that consumers are increasingly turning to online platforms, particularly official stores, for reliable products. AI technology plays a significant role, especially in product searches (83%) and comparison (67%), although the final purchase decision is still influenced by trust in product reviews, brand reliability, and platform certifications.