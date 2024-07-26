Alibaba.com partners with DITP to boost Thai SMEs’ global reach

This collaboration was unveiled on Friday along with the launch of Alibaba’s new Global Gold Supplier-Lite Package in Thailand.

The event, held at the New Economy Academy, signifies a key step in helping Thai SMEs’ digital transformation and global expansion.

Vutthisak Kanchanaporn, director of the office of digital commerce market at DITP, said this partnership will enhance Thai SMEs’ chances to grow internationally while strengthening their business operations.

“This initiative represents a significant step in supporting Thai SMEs’ digital transformation and expanding their reach in the global marketplace,” Vutthisak said.

Addressing concerns about potential competition with DITP’s Thaitrade.com, Warren Wang, Alibaba’s chief of business in Thailand, said the focus should be on the collaboration.

He explained that both platforms could create a more comprehensive support system for Thai SMEs, such as training programmes to equip them with skills for online exporting.

Recognising the challenges faced by Thai SMEs compared to regional competitors, Alibaba has introduced the Global Gold Supplier-Lite Package. This affordable membership programme aims to lower entry barriers for businesses with little or no export experience.

The package offers essential digital tools for global trade at a more affordable price, allowing businesses to explore international markets without a significant upfront investment.