Thai consumers, entrepreneurs up in arms against e-commerce platform Temu

The platform, which has disrupted the e-commerce landscape globally, offering ultra-low prices on a vast range of products, is facing stiff opposition from both businesses and consumers.

Temu, known for its "Shop Like a Billionaire" tagline, has rapidly expanded its reach across the globe, capturing a significant market share in the US and Europe. Its business model, which eliminates intermediaries and leverages group buying, has proven highly effective. However, its arrival in Thailand has sparked fears of unfair competition, supply chain disruptions, and job losses.

Thailand became the third country in the region to host Temu, with the platform launching a Thai language app in late July last year. The app offers baht pricing, free shipping, and a refund system, with products typically taking no more than five days to ship from Guangzhou to Bangkok.

However, Temu's entry into the Thai market has not been smooth sailing.

Local businesses are raising alarm bells over the potential impact on their operations. With Chinese manufacturers offering products at significantly lower prices, Thai producers may struggle to compete, leading to factory closures and unemployment. Additionally, concerns have been raised about the quality and safety of products sold on the platform, as they may not adhere to Thai standards.