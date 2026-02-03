Thailand moves to end sole-agent rule, widen alcohol import competition

Ekniti Nitithanprapas, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, said the Cabinet had approved a draft ministerial regulation on the import of alcoholic beverages from abroad, as proposed by the Ministry of Finance.
The main objective is to improve market mechanisms to ensure fairness and reduce monopolisation in the imported alcohol market, marking a significant structural reform to further open up trade.
Under the previous system, conditions were set in what was known as a “sole agent” arrangement, granting only a single importer the right to act as the distributor, which led to market monopolisation.
Under this amendment to the ministerial regulation, the government has decided to repeal the sole-agent requirement, making the system more open and reducing monopolisation, enabling other operators to import and compete more freely.
In addition, the state has introduced technology to improve tax collection efficiency and facilitate the private sector, adopting digital systems to enhance agility.
In the future, when operators import alcoholic beverages into the Kingdom, they will be able to submit and pay taxes immediately via the digital system.
However, this ministerial regulation will take official effect only after it is published in the Royal Gazette.