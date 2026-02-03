Thailand cited as ketamine source in ex-baseball player smuggling probe

Japanese report highlights alleged Thai-led SNS network

Japan’s ABC TV News also reported on what it described as South Korea’s takedown of an international drug gang that used social networking services (SNS) to smuggle methamphetamine tablets and crystal meth, alleging a Thai national oversaw the network. The report said 21 suspects were arrested.

According to the report, police in Jinju, in South Gyeongsang province, raided an international drug trafficking network that used SNS to issue instructions, and identified a key suspect as a Thai man in his early 20s who allegedly served as the “Korea-side controller”.

He is accused of smuggling 79,000 methamphetamine tablets from Thailand into South Korea.

Police also seized 5 kilogrammes of crystal meth from another Thai male suspect, allegedly before it was sold on to migrant workers in South Korea, including Chinese and Thai nationals, while some was reportedly kept for personal use.

In total, 21 people were arrested and 16 detained, with 68,000 methamphetamine tablets seized (worth about 1.44 billion won) and a further 2.9 kilogrammes of crystal meth (worth about 290 million won).

The report described the operation as a major success, with the investigative team receiving a special performance award from the national police agency. Police also said informants would be protected and that enforcement against drug trafficking via SNS would be stepped up.

The story, which has drawn negative attention to Thailand’s image, came as Japan’s Ibaraki Prefecture Police—together with organised crime investigators and the Tokyo Immigration Bureau—raided an apartment in Kamisu and arrested four Thai nationals for legal action, as part of a crackdown on illegal workers and unlawful residents in Japan.