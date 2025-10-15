Cambodian Man Arrested in South Korea Over 'Rush' Drug Smuggling Ring

South Korea is grappling with a new drug epidemic while simultaneously dealing with lingering diplomatic friction with Cambodia.

This follows the recent arrest of a Cambodian national by South Korean customs, who was caught smuggling a novel type of drug that has quickly hooked users across the country.

On 14 October 2025, South Korean media, including KBS News, reported that customs officials in Busan raided an apartment and arrested a 30-year-old Cambodian man.

The raid uncovered a liquid recreational drug known as "Rush." This substance is a new, highly-addictive import from Southeast Asia and its growing popularity has caused significant concern among authorities.

The incident itself took place in July, but the South Korean media has spotlighted the case now, following the high-profile kidnapping and subsequent murder of a South Korean national in Cambodia.

Media outlets are highlighting the smuggling as further evidence of rising criminal activity originating from the country.

During the apartment search, officials discovered 41 concealed bottles of the Rush liquid—totaling 430 millilitres—hidden in a small cardboard box on the suspect's balcony.

The report suggests the Cambodian man had previously attempted to smuggle a total of 60 bottles of the drug, falsely labelled as cosmetics, before his detection, with the additional stash found during the search.

He was also implicated in having smuggled a further 650 millilitres of the same substance in April and May. A review of the man’s mobile phone provided customs with evidence that he had been selling the drug via social media platforms.