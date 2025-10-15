Cambodian Man Arrested in South Korea Over 'Rush' Drug Smuggling Ring

South Korea is grappling with a new drug epidemic while simultaneously dealing with lingering diplomatic friction with Cambodia.
This follows the recent arrest of a Cambodian national by South Korean customs, who was caught smuggling a novel type of drug that has quickly hooked users across the country.
On 14 October 2025, South Korean media, including KBS News, reported that customs officials in Busan raided an apartment and arrested a 30-year-old Cambodian man.
The raid uncovered a liquid recreational drug known as "Rush." This substance is a new, highly-addictive import from Southeast Asia and its growing popularity has caused significant concern among authorities.
The incident itself took place in July, but the South Korean media has spotlighted the case now, following the high-profile kidnapping and subsequent murder of a South Korean national in Cambodia.
Media outlets are highlighting the smuggling as further evidence of rising criminal activity originating from the country.
During the apartment search, officials discovered 41 concealed bottles of the Rush liquid—totaling 430 millilitres—hidden in a small cardboard box on the suspect's balcony.
The report suggests the Cambodian man had previously attempted to smuggle a total of 60 bottles of the drug, falsely labelled as cosmetics, before his detection, with the additional stash found during the search.
He was also implicated in having smuggled a further 650 millilitres of the same substance in April and May. A review of the man’s mobile phone provided customs with evidence that he had been selling the drug via social media platforms.
The drug "Rush" contains Isobutyl nitrite, a clear, pungent liquid that affects the central nervous system.
It is typically inhaled from small bottles and can cause low blood pressure, euphoria, or even temporary loss of consciousness in high doses. It can be purchased without a prescription.
In response to the spread of this new drug—particularly from Southeast Asia—customs officials have announced they will be stepping up rigorous enforcement measures.
South Korean Police Step Up Protection
Separately, the South Korean police have vowed to take every necessary measure to protect citizens from threats posed by organised crime in Cambodia.
This commitment comes after the extradition and indictment of three Chinese men for the murder of a 22-year-old South Korean university student who was kidnapped for ransom and tortured to death in Cambodia last August.
The measures the South Korean police are set to implement include: