South Korea vows to protect citizens in Cambodia

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung has ordered the authorities to “go all out in terms of diplomacy to safeguard South Koreans from crimes in Cambodia”, according to the presidential office on the night of Oct 11.

It added that the Foreign Ministry sought the Cambodian government’s cooperation and is poised to “take additional measures if necessary”, without elaborating.

This followed the government’s measure to impose a special travel advisory on Cambodia’s capital, Phnom Penh, effective from 9 pm local time (10 pm Singapore time) on Oct 10.

The Foreign Ministry in Seoul also urged South Koreans not to be duped by fake job advertisements from Cambodia that promise unrealistically high-paying jobs, as victims have fallen prey to kidnapping for ransom or forced involvement in scamming activities.

This comes amid a series of reports of South Koreans being kidnapped and discovered in Cambodia and rescued from the country.

In the latest incident, two South Koreans were discovered in Sihanoukville in south-western Cambodia and rescued by the local police in early October.