Thais vent anger at Cambodia with loudspeaker protests, army says

Cambodia’s defence ministry spokeswoman, Lt Gen Maly Socheata, said Cambodia led an ASEAN temporary observer (IOT) delegation to inspect Suk and Prey Chan villages in Ou Beichaon commune, Ou Chrov district, Banteay Meanchey province, the area opposite Thailand's Ban Nong Ya Kaeo in Khok Sung district, Sa Kaeo, after reports that loudspeaker broadcasts from the Thai side were causing alarm and disturbing Cambodian residents, particularly vulnerable groups.

The ministry described the broadcasts as a violation of humanitarian norms.

Maj Gen Winthai Suwaree, spokesman for the Royal Thai Army, said the situation must be seen in context: the area has been repeatedly encroached upon by Cambodian forces, is the scene of ongoing conflict, and remains in an abnormal, unstable state.