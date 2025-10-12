Thais vent anger at Cambodia with loudspeaker protests, army says

Cambodia’s defence ministry spokeswoman, Lt Gen Maly Socheata, said Cambodia led an ASEAN temporary observer (IOT) delegation to inspect Suk and Prey Chan villages in Ou Beichaon commune, Ou Chrov district, Banteay Meanchey province, the area opposite Thailand's Ban Nong Ya Kaeo in Khok Sung district, Sa Kaeo, after reports that loudspeaker broadcasts from the Thai side were causing alarm and disturbing Cambodian residents, particularly vulnerable groups.
The ministry described the broadcasts as a violation of humanitarian norms.
Maj Gen Winthai Suwaree, spokesman for the Royal Thai Army, said the situation must be seen in context: the area has been repeatedly encroached upon by Cambodian forces, is the scene of ongoing conflict, and remains in an abnormal, unstable state.
According to Winthai, Cambodian authorities have mobilised civilians alongside officials to obstruct and provoke Thai forces, prompting strong public anger on the Thai side and a variety of non-violent protests, including the use of loudspeakers by local residents.
Winthai stressed that the Thai demonstrations were intended as peaceful expressions of displeasure at what Bangkok sees as continued encroachment and a failure by Cambodian counterparts to resolve the underlying problems.
He also accused some Cambodian gatherings of showing more aggressive behaviour and even using makeshift weapons that have injured Thai personnel.
Given the sensitivities, the spokesman said Thai responses must be carefully calibrated to avoid playing into Cambodia’s hands. He added that all measures taken by Thai authorities in Sa Kaeo are being planned with human-rights considerations in mind and aim to enforce the law while minimising risk to civilians.