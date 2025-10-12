Burapha commander vows full push to expel Cambodian settlers, ends talks

He stressed that Thai forces have been taking the situation seriously and working closely with provincial authorities and all relevant agencies to prepare and assist residents in the border zone. “We have created the necessary conditions for every task, including the evacuations, and we are receiving full cooperation from the province and all supporting parties,” he said.

On the subject of mine clearance, he confirmed that troops discovered three anti-personnel mines yesterday, underscoring that unexploded ordnance remains in the area. He criticised attempts by the other side to obstruct clearance work, saying such actions hinder efforts to create a jointly secure environment. Nonetheless, he said, “we sent formal notice on October 9 and this is our territory. Even if the other side refuses, this is our land; soldiers will proceed despite the risks so that people can be safe and go back to making a living.”

He also said he has instructed Col Chainarong Kasee, commander of Task Force 12, to ensure villagers who wish to resume farming in the area can do so without being prevented from accessing land. “We are now trying to open the area so residents can benefit,” he added.