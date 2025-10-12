Seoul protests Cambodian scams, raises Phnom Penh travel alert

South Korea on Friday summoned the Cambodian ambassador to protest the death of a South Korean student in Cambodia and the growing number of online scam cases targeting Korean nationals.

It also raised its travel alert for Phnom Penh to the special advisory level, warning citizens to avoid all non-essential travel.

Foreign Minister Cho Hyun expressed “grave concern” to Cambodian Ambassador Khuon Phon Rattanak over the “continued occurrence of job scams and unlawful detention of South Korean citizens in Cambodia,” urging Phnom Penh to take “swift and concrete measures to dismantle online fraud networks” and to strengthen police cooperation to prevent further tragedies.