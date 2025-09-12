No border opening without weapons pullback, demining and scam crackdown: Nikorndej

Nikorndej Balankura, Director-General of the Department of Information and spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, announced the outcome of the Special Session of the Thai–Cambodian General Border Committee (GBC) held in Koh Kong, Cambodia on September 10.
He said the Ministry welcomed the results of the meeting, in which both sides reaffirmed their commitment to the ceasefire agreement and reached consensus on several important issues. These included key initiatives long pushed by Thailand, such as humanitarian mine clearance and the crackdown on online crime and scammers.
Humanitarian mine clearance
The Foreign Ministry spokesperson said a joint coordination committee would be established within one week to draft a demining plan and designate pilot areas. Operations are scheduled to begin within one month.
Crackdown on online crime
Regarding online crime, Nikorndej said the meeting tasked the Interior Ministries and national police forces of both countries with forming a joint working group within a week to develop an operational plan. Thailand has already handed over information and the coordinates of more than 60 scammer locations in Cambodia to the Cambodian side. A follow-up coordination meeting will take place on September 16 in Sa Kaeo province.
The Foreign Ministry spokesperson further stressed that the meeting also addressed other issues vital to the security and livelihoods of people on both sides of the border. These included the withdrawal of heavy weapons and high-destructive armaments from the frontier back to their regular bases within a set timeframe, and the management of border areas such as Ban Nong Chan in Sa Kaeo province, which is under discussion by the Thai–Cambodian Joint Boundary Commission (JBC) to ensure clarity.
The Regional Border Committee (RBC) will be tasked with implementing management guidelines in line with the JBC’s agreements.
He added that the meeting also agreed on measures to reduce provocative rhetoric, avoid the spread of false information, and consider easing restrictions on certain types of cross-border movement. The RBC has been assigned to explore the feasibility of opening selected crossing points for trade, starting with areas deemed to have the lowest level of tension.
Nikorndej reaffirmed, echoing earlier remarks by Deputy Defence Minister Gen Nattaphon Narkphanit, that no border crossings are being opened at this stage. He emphasised that there will be no relaxation of trade restrictions unless there is tangible progress on three conditions: the withdrawal of heavy weapons, joint humanitarian mine clearance, and effective suppression of online scam operations, progress that is necessary to build mutual trust.
He underscored that the GBC dialogue marks a successful use of bilateral mechanisms to resolve differences. Thailand will host the next special GBC session within 30 days.
On the issue of Thai netizens commenting on the Facebook page of the Japanese Embassy in Bangkok after Japan called for the reopening of the Thai–Cambodian border, he clarified that this stemmed from cross-border supply chain concerns. Japan has faced difficulties from the closure, and its social media post was meant as a gesture of appreciation for the positive developments.
Thailand has explained, and will continue to clarify with Japan, that the process requires time. Based on the GBC outcome, reopening the border must be tied to the three preconditions: mine clearance, weapons drawdown and scam suppression. Until these are achieved, reopening remains only an idea, not a policy.