No border opening without weapons pullback, demining and scam crackdown: Nikorndej

He added that the meeting also agreed on measures to reduce provocative rhetoric, avoid the spread of false information, and consider easing restrictions on certain types of cross-border movement. The RBC has been assigned to explore the feasibility of opening selected crossing points for trade, starting with areas deemed to have the lowest level of tension.

Nikorndej reaffirmed, echoing earlier remarks by Deputy Defence Minister Gen Nattaphon Narkphanit, that no border crossings are being opened at this stage. He emphasised that there will be no relaxation of trade restrictions unless there is tangible progress on three conditions: the withdrawal of heavy weapons, joint humanitarian mine clearance, and effective suppression of online scam operations, progress that is necessary to build mutual trust.

He underscored that the GBC dialogue marks a successful use of bilateral mechanisms to resolve differences. Thailand will host the next special GBC session within 30 days.

On the issue of Thai netizens commenting on the Facebook page of the Japanese Embassy in Bangkok after Japan called for the reopening of the Thai–Cambodian border, he clarified that this stemmed from cross-border supply chain concerns. Japan has faced difficulties from the closure, and its social media post was meant as a gesture of appreciation for the positive developments.

Thailand has explained, and will continue to clarify with Japan, that the process requires time. Based on the GBC outcome, reopening the border must be tied to the three preconditions: mine clearance, weapons drawdown and scam suppression. Until these are achieved, reopening remains only an idea, not a policy.

