Reopening border needs military, local input, says Bhumjaithai deputy leader

Speaking about concerns surrounding the relaxation of border measures between Thailand and Cambodia, which were discussed at the General Border Committee (GBC) meeting on Thursday (September 11), Siripong emphasised the importance of addressing the withdrawal of heavy weaponry from disputed areas.
While this move marks a step towards de-escalation, he stressed that the continued presence of military forces along the border must not be overlooked, and a serious resolution is necessary.
He cited the example of Ban Nong Chan in Sa Kaeo, where Cambodian nationals continue to reside within Thai territory. Siripong stated that the Thai government must take decisive and lawful action on this matter. If these individuals are to stay or return, it must be in accordance with strict legal processes.
On the societal debate regarding the border's opening and closure, Siripong suggested that the military should consult with local residents to weigh both security concerns and economic benefits.
He acknowledged that border trade is vital for many families, particularly those without regular incomes, as it serves as their livelihood. Therefore, he emphasised that the government and all stakeholders must work together to find a balanced solution.
“The government, under the leadership of the Prime Minister, is committed to restoring normalcy for the people, but at the same time, the country’s sovereignty and dignity must be defended to the fullest,” he stated.
He also reiterated that the military plays a critical role as the frontline agency in border areas and should be given the authority to make decisions based on the situation.
Siripong further commented on Gen Natthaphon Narkphanit, who currently serves as acting Deputy Defence Minister and is expected to become the new Defence Minister in Anutin Charnvirakul’s government.
He noted that Natthaphon’s participation in the recent meeting adhered to the previous government’s framework, but he believes that with the new administration in place, Natthaphon’s position will shift in line with the government's policy of fully protecting Thai territory.
Finally, Siripong stressed that effective communication on border disputes is just as important as actions on the ground. He advocated for unity and mutual understanding within society, cautioning against stirring up tensions that could weaken the nation’s long-term security.