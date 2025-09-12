Reopening border needs military, local input, says Bhumjaithai deputy leader

Speaking about concerns surrounding the relaxation of border measures between Thailand and Cambodia, which were discussed at the General Border Committee (GBC) meeting on Thursday (September 11), Siripong emphasised the importance of addressing the withdrawal of heavy weaponry from disputed areas.

While this move marks a step towards de-escalation, he stressed that the continued presence of military forces along the border must not be overlooked, and a serious resolution is necessary.

He cited the example of Ban Nong Chan in Sa Kaeo, where Cambodian nationals continue to reside within Thai territory. Siripong stated that the Thai government must take decisive and lawful action on this matter. If these individuals are to stay or return, it must be in accordance with strict legal processes.