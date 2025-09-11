Second Army chief warns to think carefully before reopening Thai-Cambodian border

He raised these concerns during a special lecture titled "Uniting the Thai Nation for Sovereignty" at Yala Rajabhat University on Thursday.
During a Q&A session, a member of the public inquired about the Thailand-Cambodia General Border Committee (GBC) agreement to reopen the border. Boonsin responded that the issue is of great concern to the Thai public, emphasising that both the opening and closing of the border have significant implications.
He pointed out that Cambodia's economy is largely dependent on goods from Thailand and that reopening the border could facilitate Thai nationals’ involvement in gambling and scams.
Some Thais cross into Cambodia to engage in scams on social media, affecting fellow citizens, he stated, adding that gambling establishments and scams are rampant along the border.
The Second Army chief also acknowledged the concerns of local traders affected by the border closure but reiterated that national interests must come before personal gain.
“I always say to think carefully about the border,” he said, urging the public to stay informed.
Boonsin believes that the government may have its reasons and concluded,
“We must stay vigilant in receiving information and work together to look after our Thailand. One voice, when united, becomes many voices. This is my opinion,” Lt Gen Boonsin said.