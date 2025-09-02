Boonsin vows to maintain razor wire around Prasat Ta Muen Thom, require visa for visits

Razor wire to protect Thailand’s sovereignty

Second Army Area commander Lt Gen Boonsin Padklang vowed on Tuesday to continue guarding Prasat Ta Muen Thom in Surin with razor wire and to require Cambodians to present passports and visa stamps before visiting the ancient temple.

Boonsin emphasised that the Second Army Area would no longer be lenient towards Cambodians, unlike in the past when the fence at Prasat Ta Muen Thom was dismantled and Cambodians were allowed to cross the border easily to visit the temple.

Strict border defence measures in place

The Second Army Area is responsible for border defence at Chon An Ma in Ubon Ratchathani’s Nam Yuen district, as well as Prasat Ta Muen Thom and Prasat Ta Kwai in Surin.