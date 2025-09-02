Boonsin prepares to retire, aiming to step down without backlash

Lt Gen Boonsin Padklang, commander of the Second Army Area, is set to retire on September 30, 2025, at a time when the Thai-Cambodian border situation remains highly unpredictable.

His departure coincides with political turmoil in Bangkok, where Paetongtarn Shinawatra has been removed as prime minister over the Hun Sen audio clip scandal. The country now faces uncertainty over whether a new government will be formed by Pheu Thai or Bhumjaithai, or if Parliament will be dissolved.

Military caution and scrutiny

While the political game unfolds, security circles remain focused on “Mae Thap Kung,” as Lt. Gen. Boonsin is known, with reports that former senior generals have been advising him closely. Their concern is that he could face retrospective scrutiny after leaving office, particularly regarding donations and supplies. He has reportedly been urged to ensure meticulous records, receipts, and accountability to prevent any gaps that critics could exploit.

The risks were highlighted by the resurfacing of a 2015 video showing a senior officer striking a sergeant at Phu Makua, Panom Dong Rak district, Surin. The Army had to clarify that the incident was old and that disciplinary action had already been taken.

Adding to the pressure, a recent public opinion poll found that more than 60% of respondents opposed the idea of a soldier becoming prime minister, underscoring the sensitivities around military influence in politics.