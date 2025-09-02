Boonsin to serve as advisor to RTA chief after retirement

Second Army Area commander, Lt Gen Boonsin Padklang, announced on Tuesday that he will serve as an advisor to the commander-in-chief of the Royal Thai Army (RTA) following his retirement at the end of this month.
Boonsin stated that RTA chief Gen Pana Klaewplodthuk would appoint him as an advisor in charge of public relations.
Boonsin revealed that he intends to meet with the public and students at educational institutions nationwide as part of a campaign promoting love for the nation. He also plans to encourage people, particularly university students, to vote for politicians with integrity who prioritise the nation’s interests.
“I’ll continue working in this responsibility after retirement and I won’t step into politics,” Boonsin said. “I’ll only speak for the country to become strong with clean and honest politicians who put the public interest first. From now on, the country will improve. The military won’t interfere in politics and will let politics run its course.”
Boonsin was speaking to police officers during a visit to the Narcotics Suppression Bureau when he recalled meeting Thammasat University students earlier that day. He noted that student activists at Thammasat traditionally do not have a favourable view of the military. When he informed the army chief of his intention to visit Thammasat, he was advised to reconsider.
“I replied, ‘They have prepared an ambulance for me,’” Boonsin said with a smile.
Upon meeting the students, Boonsin found them to be kind and receptive. He told them that both police officers and soldiers are Thais who love the country, religion, and monarchy, just like the students.
Boonsin encouraged the students to let go of the old perception that soldiers were always associated with coups, saying, “Those were things of the past. Please have a new perception toward the military.”