Boonsin to serve as advisor to RTA chief after retirement

Boonsin’s new role as advisor

Second Army Area commander, Lt Gen Boonsin Padklang, announced on Tuesday that he will serve as an advisor to the commander-in-chief of the Royal Thai Army (RTA) following his retirement at the end of this month.

Boonsin stated that RTA chief Gen Pana Klaewplodthuk would appoint him as an advisor in charge of public relations.

Focus on national unity and integrity in politics

Boonsin revealed that he intends to meet with the public and students at educational institutions nationwide as part of a campaign promoting love for the nation. He also plans to encourage people, particularly university students, to vote for politicians with integrity who prioritise the nation’s interests.