Chanthaburi-Trat border reopening debate: policy vs military divide?

As reported by Krungthep Turakij, Gen Natthaphon Narkphanit, incoming defence minister, explained that the Defence Ministry has categorised border zones by levels of tension:

Zone 1 (high tension): Second Army Area (Ubon Ratchathani, Si Sa Ket, Surin, Buri Ram)

Zone 2 (medium tension): First Army Area (Sa Kaeo)

Zone 3 (low tension): Chanthaburi and Trat under the Chanthaburi and Trat Border Defence Command (CTBDC)

He said easing measures would start in Zone 3, with the Regional Border Committee (RBC) tasked to define details such as the type of goods, crossing hours and traffic volumes.

Natthaphon stressed that the impetus came from a third country, which prompted Thailand and Cambodia to seek a solution.

Echoing this, Gen Tea Seiha, Cambodia’s deputy prime minister and defence minister, said at a press conference in Koh Kong that one of the five outcomes of the GBC meeting was Japan’s request for the two countries to reopen border checkpoints for the import and export of essential goods.

The statement triggered fierce online criticism, prompting the Defence Ministry’s spokesman to clarify that no reopening had yet been approved and that discussions remained at the principle stage.