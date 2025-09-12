Maj Gen Wanchana insists Cambodia must cease threatening Thailand before border talks

Maj Gen Wanchana Sawasdee, Director of the Mission Coordination Office for National Security at the Royal Thai Armed Forces Headquarters, stressed on Thursday that Cambodia must no longer pose a threat to Thailand before any negotiations to reopen border crossings can proceed.
Speaking on the issue of opening the border under pressure from third-party countries, Wanchana acknowledged that these countries act in their own interest, but Thailand must also protect its own. “We must consider the families of innocent civilians who have died or been injured, as well as our front-line soldiers who have suffered casualties,” he said.
Wanchana emphasised that only once Cambodia ceases its threatening activities should negotiations begin. He opposed suggestions to reopen border points in areas where clashes have not occurred, arguing that the Cambodian side remains the same adversary.
“We must take all possible measures to ensure Cambodia can no longer threaten Thailand. This is not an excuse to open crossings where no clashes have taken place,” he said, adding that Cambodia has yet to show genuine intent despite promising to follow GBC (Thailand-Cambodia General Border Committee) agreements.
He further noted that resolving the Thai-Cambodian border issue under the bilateral framework has often been delayed, shifting responsibility between the GBC, RBC, and JBC, leaving problems unresolved. “Ask the people living along the border—they want the conflict resolved swiftly. Ceasing Cambodia’s threatening status does not mean destroying the country; it means impacting its military, economy, and credibility enough to neutralise future threats,” he explained.
Wanchana also stressed that withdrawing only heavy weapons is insufficient while Cambodian troops remain in the area. “If Cambodia wants its prisoners returned, it must first withdraw its forces from the frontline,” he said.
Finally, he questioned whether the border reopening was government policy, urging that the focus should remain on the safety and interests of Thai civilians, soldiers, and their families. “I do not agree with opening crossings in non-clash areas, because the adversary is still Cambodia. We must ensure they cease to pose a threat before any border can reopen,” Wanchana concluded.