Maj Gen Wanchana insists Cambodia must cease threatening Thailand before border talks

Maj Gen Wanchana Sawasdee, Director of the Mission Coordination Office for National Security at the Royal Thai Armed Forces Headquarters, stressed on Thursday that Cambodia must no longer pose a threat to Thailand before any negotiations to reopen border crossings can proceed.

Speaking on the issue of opening the border under pressure from third-party countries, Wanchana acknowledged that these countries act in their own interest, but Thailand must also protect its own. “We must consider the families of innocent civilians who have died or been injured, as well as our front-line soldiers who have suffered casualties,” he said.

Wanchana emphasised that only once Cambodia ceases its threatening activities should negotiations begin. He opposed suggestions to reopen border points in areas where clashes have not occurred, arguing that the Cambodian side remains the same adversary.

“We must take all possible measures to ensure Cambodia can no longer threaten Thailand. This is not an excuse to open crossings where no clashes have taken place,” he said, adding that Cambodia has yet to show genuine intent despite promising to follow GBC (Thailand-Cambodia General Border Committee) agreements.