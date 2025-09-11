Buri Ram locals oppose reopening Thai-Cambodian border, cite distrust of Cambodia 

Gen Nattapol Nakpanit, the Deputy Minister of Defence and acting Minister of Defence, shared on Wednesday (September 10) that the Thai-Cambodian border has been divided into zones based on the level of tension. Zone 1, with the highest tension, covers the area under the 2nd Army Area, including Ubon Ratchathani, Si Sa Ket, Surin, and Buri Ram provinces. Zone 2 falls under the 1st Army Area in Sa Kaeo Province. Zone 3, which includes Chanthaburi and Trat provinces, is considered to have less tension, and the authorities are preparing to ease restrictions and reopen the border checkpoint in this area.

On September 11, 2025, a reporter visited the border village in Ban Kruat district, Buri Ram Province, where locals and vendors expressed concerns over the ongoing tensions.

They believe that the situation is still unstable and untrustworthy, suggesting that the border should not be reopened yet. They emphasised the need to address the underlying conflicts and build confidence that no further clashes will occur.