Wanchana urges Hun Sen and Hun Manet to address Cambodian border incursions

During the visit, Wanchana told the press that a clear message should be sent to Cambodian leaders Hun Sen and Hun Manet to manage the situation and take care of their 18 households.

He stressed that the boundary in question had already been agreed upon by both countries under the 2000 Memorandum of Understanding (MoU 43), leaving no doubt that Cambodians had encroached upon Thai territory.

“The Thai military has the right to protect sovereignty and expel intruders from Thailand, strictly in accordance with humanitarian principles,” he said.

On the Cambodian side, vulnerable groups, including children, were seen holding protest placards demanding the removal of barbed wire, alleging that Thailand had violated MoU 43. Wanchana noted that many protesters may not be aware of the actual boundary demarcation, which he said was the responsibility of the Cambodian government to communicate truthfully to its citizens.

In the afternoon, the RTARF delegation was scheduled to inspect Ban Nong Chan village together with the Interim Observer Team (IOT).