Wanchana urges Hun Sen and Hun Manet to address Cambodian border incursions

Gen Manas Chandee, chief of staff of the RTARF, led a delegation including Wanchana to the Sor 34 checkpoint at Ban Nong Ya Kaeo village, Non Mak Mun subdistrict, Khok Sung district, Sa Kaeo province, at 10.30am on Tuesday (August 26).
The site, opposite Prey Chan village in Ou Chrov district of Banteay Meanchey province, has seen groups of Cambodian nationals gathering to demand the removal of barbed wire by Thai authorities.
The inspection was joined by Col Patiwat Fuangpraphat, deputy commander of the Burapha Task Force; Col Chainarong Kasee, commander of the Aranyaprathet Special Task Force; and other officials. The delegation was shown the barbed wire barrier erected by Thailand to block further incursions.
Officials pointed out the clearly defined Thai boundary, where 18 Cambodian households have encroached into Ban Nong Ya Kaeo. They said the matter would be raised at the next meeting of the Joint Boundary Commission (JBC), urging the Cambodian government to address the issue and take responsibility for its people. Failing this, Thailand would be justified in removing the encroachers from its soil.
During the visit, Wanchana told the press that a clear message should be sent to Cambodian leaders Hun Sen and Hun Manet to manage the situation and take care of their 18 households.
He stressed that the boundary in question had already been agreed upon by both countries under the 2000 Memorandum of Understanding (MoU 43), leaving no doubt that Cambodians had encroached upon Thai territory.
“The Thai military has the right to protect sovereignty and expel intruders from Thailand, strictly in accordance with humanitarian principles,” he said.
On the Cambodian side, vulnerable groups, including children, were seen holding protest placards demanding the removal of barbed wire, alleging that Thailand had violated MoU 43. Wanchana noted that many protesters may not be aware of the actual boundary demarcation, which he said was the responsibility of the Cambodian government to communicate truthfully to its citizens.
In the afternoon, the RTARF delegation was scheduled to inspect Ban Nong Chan village together with the Interim Observer Team (IOT).