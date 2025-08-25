Phumtham dismisses call for abolition of two MoUs with Cambodia

Acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai on Monday rejected calls for the government to cancel two border agreements with Cambodia, known as MoU 43 and MoU 44.

Phumtham said the government would prioritise issues where Thailand currently holds the advantage, and would not broaden the agenda to matters that could complicate talks with Cambodia.

He explained that Thailand had gained an advantage by erecting razor wire defences around military positions on Thai soil following four days of clashes with Cambodian forces.

Thailand also had evidence that Cambodia had violated the UN convention banning anti-personnel landmines, he added.