Maj Gen Wanchana challenges Hun Sen: withdraw troops from Thai border first in exchange for 18 Cambodian POWs

Maj Gen Wanchana Sawasdee, Director of the Mission Coordination Office for National Security under the Royal Thai Armed Forces’ Directorate of Operations, issued a challenge to Cambodian Senate President Hun Sen via a Facebook post on Friday.

He wrote:

“Hun Sen’s call for Thailand to release the prisoners of war will be a test of his sincerity — whether it’s genuine concern or just a façade.

Here’s my proposal: Thailand releases the 18 POWs, and in return, Cambodia withdraws all frontline troops from along the Thai border. Do you dare agree to this if you truly care about them?

Conversely, if it were a Thai soldier captured — even just one — we would agree to exchange their freedom for a troop withdrawal.

If Hun Sen agrees = genuine concern.

If he stays silent or refuses = insincere.”