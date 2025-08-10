Thailand has right to detain Cambodian POWs under international law, says army

Royal Thai Army spokesman Maj Gen Winthai Suwaree made the remark in response to the Cambodian Defence Ministry’s call for the swift return of the 18 soldiers captured on July 29.
He said the Cambodian side may not fully understand international practice, stressing that Thailand’s actions are entirely lawful and comply with international legal and humanitarian principles.
He added that allied countries and international organisations understand the situation and are unconcerned, contrary to Cambodia’s claims.
Winthai noted that Thailand has allowed relevant international organisations to arrange visits from the outset.
For example, on August 5, a four-member delegation from the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) — comprising a protection officer, a medical specialist, a programme officer, and an interpreter — inspected the detainees’ conditions.
He reaffirmed that the detention of all 18 Cambodian soldiers is in accordance with international law, particularly the Geneva Conventions, and is not an illegal detention as alleged by the Cambodian Defence Ministry.
“The detention must continue until the ceasefire or cessation of hostilities is concrete and fully effective, to ensure that the detainees will not return to combat against Thailand. This follows established international norms,” Winthai said.
The army spokesman also urged Cambodia to focus on other important matters that would demonstrate its sincerity in adhering to the ceasefire agreement.