Thailand has right to detain Cambodian POWs under international law, says army

Royal Thai Army spokesman Maj Gen Winthai Suwaree made the remark in response to the Cambodian Defence Ministry’s call for the swift return of the 18 soldiers captured on July 29.

He said the Cambodian side may not fully understand international practice, stressing that Thailand’s actions are entirely lawful and comply with international legal and humanitarian principles.

He added that allied countries and international organisations understand the situation and are unconcerned, contrary to Cambodia’s claims.