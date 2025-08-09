Thai Army-linked page accuses Cambodia of misusing demining funds and breaching Ottawa Convention

The Facebook page “RTATrend” on Saturday accused Cambodia of misappropriating international funds intended for mine clearance and of violating the Ottawa Convention banning anti-personnel mines.

The post followed an incident on Saturday morning in which three Thai soldiers were injured after stepping on a landmine while patrolling to secure the route between Ban Don Ao and Ban Kritsana in Si Sa Ket province.

The post reads:



“Cambodia Cheats International Funds!”



“They once suffered from landmines but violated the Ottawa Convention — Received funds for clearance, yet secretly used them against Thailand.”



Cambodia is considered one of the countries most severely affected by landmines in the world. The aftermath of the Khmer Rouge era and decades of civil war from the 1970s to the 1990s left the country littered with landmines, especially along the Thai–Cambodian border, which was once a major battlefield.



To address this problem, Cambodia joined the Ottawa Convention in 1999, which prohibits the production, use, stockpiling, and transfer of anti-personnel mines. It also commits signatories to clear mines within their territory and assist victims.

Over the years, Cambodia has continuously received financial support from the international community — including the United States, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand, and the United Nations — through mine clearance and victim assistance programs. Examples include support for the Cambodian Mine Action Centre (CMAC), headed by Heng Ratana, and the UNDP’s “Clearing for Results” project. These funds aim to reduce risk, improve safety, and restore land for people’s livelihoods.