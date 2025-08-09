Thailand condemns new landmine incident on Thai soil near Cambodian border

In a statement on Saturday, the government said that on August 9 2025, three soldiers from the 1st Infantry Battalion, 111th Infantry Regiment were conducting a routine patrol in the Don Aow–Kritsana area of Si Sa Ket province, within Thai territory that had recently been cleared of landmines.

The troops stepped on a newly planted mine, confirming Royal Thai Army investigation reports that fresh landmines have been laid in the area in blatant contravention of international law. It was the third such incident involving Thai forces in less than a month.