Thai Army responds to Cambodia’s calls for action, demands cessation of landmine use and false reporting

Major General Winthai Suwaree, spokesman for the Royal Thai Army, on Thursday responded to Cambodia's call for Thailand to respect the 13-point ceasefire agreement and release 18 Cambodian soldiers under Thai detention. He stated that Thailand is committed to upholding the ceasefire agreement but urged Cambodia to cease using anti-personnel mines and stop spreading misleading information.

The Thai Army further called on Cambodia to halt the reinforcement of military forces along the border, emphasising that 15 days have passed since the ceasefire was agreed.

Regarding the treatment of prisoners of war, Winthai explained that Cambodia might not fully understand international protocols, but reassured that Thailand's handling of the 18 Cambodian soldiers was in full compliance with international law and humanitarian standards. The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) had already visited the detained soldiers, confirming their safety.

He concluded, "We urge Cambodia to fully respect the ceasefire agreement and adhere to all 13 points, and to strictly abide by international legal principles. Cambodia has repeatedly violated these agreements in the past."

