Thai gold traders respond to JSCCIB's claim of gold exports to Cambodia driving baht appreciation

In response to claims from the Joint Standing Committee on Commerce, Industry, and Banking (JSCCIB) that gold exports to Cambodia may be contributing to the abnormal appreciation of the Thai baht, Dr Kritcharat Hirunyasiri, Chairman of MTS Gold Group, one of Thailand’s largest gold traders, has clarified the facts. He emphasised that international gold trading is conducted legally and does not involve “grey market” transactions, nor does it affect the value of the baht, especially in light of its recent appreciation.

MTS Gold’s four key clarifications:

1. Compliant with customs regulations: The gold export to Cambodia is part of international trade, processed through the proper customs channels in both countries, and is not considered "grey money" as alleged.

2. Licensed Cambodian traders: The Cambodian Gold Traders Association has verified that gold trade is conducted with licensed dealers, of which there are only 3-4 in Cambodia. These traders are legally authorised, not part of the "grey business" as claimed.

3. Dollar transactions unaffected by the baht: Gold trading between Thailand and Cambodia uses the US dollar for both imports and exports, meaning it does not impact the Thai baht. The claims that gold trade is making the baht appreciate are unfounded.

4. Thailand as ASEAN’s Gold Hub: Over the past five years, Thailand has seen an increase in gold exports, particularly to Switzerland and neighbouring countries. The growth of Thailand’s gold industry makes it no surprise that exports to Cambodia are also rising.