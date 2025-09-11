Thailand’s gold exports to Cambodia soar to 68 billion baht, JSCCIB urges urgent investigation

Thailand’s gold exports to Cambodia have surged dramatically, reaching $2.149 billion (approximately 68 billion baht) in the first seven months of 2025. This makes Cambodia Thailand’s second-largest gold export destination, after Switzerland, despite its relatively small economy. This sharp increase has raised suspicions, especially since it has coincided with an unusual and rapid appreciation of the Thai baht, sparking questions about the true nature of the trade.

Kriengkrai Thiennukul, Chairman of the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI), revealed that the Joint Standing Committee on Commerce, Industry, and Banking (JSCCIB)—which includes FTI, the Thai Chamber of Commerce, and the Thai Bankers' Association—has closely examined this issue.

Kriengkrai explained that such a massive gold export influx has rapidly brought foreign currency into Thailand, driving up demand for the baht and causing its abnormal appreciation. This is at odds with the current economic conditions, which have yet to fully recover, and with the Bank of Thailand’s (BOT) recent decision to cut interest rates by 0.25% to stimulate the economy—a move that typically weakens the baht.