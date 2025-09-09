Treasury sanctions Cambodia-based cyber scam networks targeting Americans

Ties to Organized Crime and Money Laundering

T C Capital and K B Hotel are part of a larger network of Cambodia-based entities involved in illegal activities that include human trafficking, money laundering, and online fraud. The Treasury’s sanctions extend to these companies as well as their key figures, including Dong Lecheng, founder of T C Capital, and Xu Aimin, co-founder of K B Hotel. Both individuals have been linked to organized crime and have used their businesses as fronts for illegal operations.



The Treasury has also sanctioned Heng He Bavet, a company based in Bavet, Cambodia, which owns a casino and associated buildings where victims of forced labor are made to work in scam centers. Heng He Bavet is tied to M D S Heng He, another company involved in virtual currency scams, and the two entities have received workers who were previously trafficked and exploited in Sihanoukville’s scam centers.

Sanctions Target Key Figures and Financial Support

The sanctions also target several key figures who play a critical role in facilitating these scams. Chen Al Len and Su Liangsheng, members of the board of K B Hotel and major stakeholders in M D S Heng He, have been named for their involvement in cyber-enabled activities that threaten U.S. national security and contribute to financial instability. These individuals are directly involved in managing the illegal operations, recruiting workers, and facilitating the money flows that support the scams.



In addition to targeting the companies and individuals running the scams, OFAC has sanctioned financial institutions that have been used to launder the proceeds of these illegal activities. HH Bank Cambodia, a financial institution co-directed by Chen and Su, is among the entities that have been sanctioned for its role in supporting cyber scams.

A Growing Problem: Forced Labor and Fraud

The departmetn said the sanctions reflect the U.S. government’s growing concern over the link between cyber scams and human trafficking in Southeast Asia. Many of the victims coerced into working in Cambodia’s scam centers are trafficked under false pretenses, often promised legitimate jobs only to find themselves trapped in exploitative conditions. These individuals are forced to work long hours in scam centers, where they are required to target American victims using fraudulent virtual currency investment platforms.



