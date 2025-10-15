US, UK freeze over US$4 billion in assets tied to Cambodia-based cyber scam network

The US Department of the Treasury reported on Tuesday (October 14) that the United States and the United Kingdom have launched their largest-ever coordinated operation against cybercriminal networks in Southeast Asia, targeting Cambodia-based groups accused of running massive online scams and human trafficking rings that have defrauded victims worldwide of billions of dollars.

The US Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) and Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN), in coordination with the UK’s Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Office (FCDO), announced sweeping sanctions against the Prince Group Transnational Criminal Organization (Prince Group TCO) and financial restrictions on the Huione Group, which was cut off from the US financial system for laundering billions in illicit funds.

Led by Cambodian national Chen Zhi, the Prince Group TCO allegedly built a criminal empire through online investment scams, extortion, and human trafficking. OFAC has blacklisted 146 targets linked to Chen’s network, including Prince Holding Group, Prince Bank Plc, and affiliated shell companies spanning multiple countries. The UK simultaneously imposed matching sanctions on Chen Zhi and his associates.