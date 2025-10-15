Thai forces neutralise 9 landmines in Sa Kaeo, securing the Thai-Cambodian border

On the third day of operations, two POMZ-2 anti-personnel mines were discovered in operational condition, although they were confirmed to be old. In total, from October 10, 2025 to the present, nine unexploded anti-personnel mines have been detected in the area: two POMZ-2 mines, six PMN mines, and one MN79 mine. The clearance teams are following a comprehensive plan to secure the area of Ban Nong Ya Kaew, ensuring the safety and sovereignty of Thai territory.

Lieutenant General Worayos Luangsuwan, Commander of the First Army Area, has closely monitored the operation and commended the dedication of volunteer community leaders who have supported the military’s mission. He emphasised that the collaboration between the army and various civilian sectors strengthens national security and assures that all efforts are united to protect Thailand’s territory to the fullest extent.