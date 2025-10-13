National police chief visits Sa Kaeo, vows support for border defence

The national police chief visited Sa Kaeo on Monday morning to boost the morale of border patrol and crowd control police working alongside the military to defend the frontier.
Royal Thai Police Commissioner-General Pol Gen Kitrat Phanphet arrived at Ban Nong Chan village in Tambon None Mak Mun, Khok Sung district, at 8.30am, accompanied by a delegation of senior police officers.
The delegation included Pol Gen Samran Nualma, deputy national police chief; Pol Lt Gen Chatchai Surachetpong, commissioner of Provincial Police Bureau 2; and Pol Lt Gen Rungroj Thakoonpunnayasiri, commissioner of the Border Patrol Police Bureau.
The police chief and his team were briefed on the situation at Ban Nong Chan before visiting crowd control police from Provincial Police Bureau 2. These officers have been deployed to cooperate with troops, Provincial Administration Department officials, and forestry officers in managing Cambodian protesters near the border. The briefing took place at the Third Infantry Battalion of the 12th Infantry Regiment.
Kitrat said the Royal Thai Police (RTP) was ready to support the armed forces in defending the border and upholding national sovereignty. He added that the RTP had dispatched both Border Patrol Police and crowd control units to the frontline to work alongside soldiers.
He also instructed provincial police commanders to provide assistance and protection to Thai villagers in case evacuations to temporary shelters become necessary.
Kitrat said his visit aimed to extend moral support to police officers stationed along the border and to urge their commanders to take good care of their subordinates.