National police chief visits Sa Kaeo, vows support for border defence

The national police chief visited Sa Kaeo on Monday morning to boost the morale of border patrol and crowd control police working alongside the military to defend the frontier.

Royal Thai Police Commissioner-General Pol Gen Kitrat Phanphet arrived at Ban Nong Chan village in Tambon None Mak Mun, Khok Sung district, at 8.30am, accompanied by a delegation of senior police officers.

The delegation included Pol Gen Samran Nualma, deputy national police chief; Pol Lt Gen Chatchai Surachetpong, commissioner of Provincial Police Bureau 2; and Pol Lt Gen Rungroj Thakoonpunnayasiri, commissioner of the Border Patrol Police Bureau.