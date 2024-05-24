THB2 billion worth of assets of drug smuggling network seized

Assistant National Police chief Pol Lt-General Samran Nuanma told a press conference on Friday that the bureau had expanded its investigations into the operations of the network last year.
The network reportedly smuggled drugs from Myanmar using a logistics company at Sailom Joy Market in Chiang Rai’s Mae Sai district, he explained, adding that a former immigration police official had collaborated with the network to facilitate the smuggling.
Samran said the bureau raided 35 areas in eight provinces in the North, Northeast, Bangkok and its surrounding areas from May 1 to 21.
The police had confiscated 3,097 assets involved with the drug network worth more than 2.03 billion baht, including land title deeds, buildings, cars, motorcycles, guns and electrical appliances, he said.
The bureau’s commissioner, Pol Lt-General Kirisak Tantinwachai, said the police had summoned the owner of a logistics company involved with the drug network for interrogation.
“Initially, the owner denied involvement with the network, and provided support for the police investigation,” he said. Kirisak vowed to investigate further.
Separately, Kirisak said the police had also investigated the case of two suspects, identified as Taweesak and Marisa, who allegedly smuggled drugs from Nakhon Phanom province to a residence in Roi Et province.
“The police raided the residence in Roi Et on May 13 and found 12 bags containing 5.2 million drug tablets,” he said, adding that the police had pressed legal actions against both suspects.