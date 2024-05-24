THB2 billion worth of assets of drug smuggling network seized

Samran said the bureau raided 35 areas in eight provinces in the North, Northeast, Bangkok and its surrounding areas from May 1 to 21.

The police had confiscated 3,097 assets involved with the drug network worth more than 2.03 billion baht, including land title deeds, buildings, cars, motorcycles, guns and electrical appliances, he said.

The bureau’s commissioner, Pol Lt-General Kirisak Tantinwachai, said the police had summoned the owner of a logistics company involved with the drug network for interrogation.

“Initially, the owner denied involvement with the network, and provided support for the police investigation,” he said. Kirisak vowed to investigate further.