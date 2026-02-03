Thailand’s Supreme Court bans foreign pilots from domestic ‘wet lease’ flights





The landmark ruling follows a legal challenge by the Thai Pilots Association, ending a controversial exemption that allowed foreign crews on domestic routes.

The era of foreign pilots operating domestic flights in Thailand through "wet lease" agreements has come to an end following a definitive ruling by the Supreme Administrative Court.

The judgement, published in the Royal Gazette on 30 January 2026, revokes a Ministry of Labour announcement that previously granted special permission for foreign aircrew to work within the Kingdom.

The ruling marks the conclusion of a long-standing legal battle between the Thai Pilots Association and the Ministry of Labour.

The dispute centred on a controversial Cabinet resolution passed in December 2024.

This resolution allowed airlines to bypass standard labour restrictions to procure aircraft via "wet leases"—an industry term for hiring an aircraft inclusive of its foreign flight crew—for a temporary period.

While intended as a short-term measure to stimulate domestic tourism, the policy drew fierce criticism from local professionals.

The Thai Pilots Association argued that the move directly undermined the status of "pilot" as a reserved occupation—a category of employment legally protected for Thai nationals only.