Thai aviation staff shortage deepens as CAAT signs IATA training MOU

Information on the latest global aviation industry situation as of January 8, from the International Air Transport Association (IATA), which released global passenger demand data for November 2026, shows that overall demand, measured in revenue passenger kilometres (RPK), rose by 5.7% year on year.
Overall capacity, measured in available seat kilometres (ASK), increased by 5.4% year on year, while the passenger load factor stood at 83.7%, up 0.3 percentage points from November 2024, marking a record high for November.
It is therefore unsurprising that the aviation industry is in a bright upswing.
However, amid the upbeat industry picture, issues still need to be addressed.
Data from Thailand’s Aviation Workforce Demand Survey and Study Project, prepared by the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) (latest update: January 19), states that before Covid-19, Thailand’s aviation industry recorded passenger growth of 11.4% and employed more than 4.3 million people.
After Covid-19, however, the sector has been facing a significant shortage of personnel.
The report’s analysis states that current problems and bottlenecks include: Training Constraints, or legally required training procedures, standards and regulations, which may delay workforce production; Workforce Turnover, with high inflows and outflows of personnel due to increased workloads from flight volumes and Thailand’s extreme heat; and Recruitment Challenges, as there are relatively few personnel based in, or willing to work in, different regions, creating recruitment difficulties.
Citing aircraft fleet projections, the report notes that there were 26,750 aircraft in 2023, and forecasts that over the next 20 years, or by 2043, the number will rise to 50,170, of which this is part of the
Key occupations in the aviation industry include manufacturing and air transport services, comprising major roles such as ATPL-licensed pilots (Airline Transport Pilot License), ground staff, and ground support equipment support staff.
Airport operations include screening officers, airport standards and operations staff, engineers with specialised knowledge of runways (runway), and airport doctors.
Air navigation services include air traffic controllers and engineers who design and develop airspace.
“Personnel-related factors in aviation today are diverse, including low employment levels, labour productivity that still lags behind developed countries, as well as volatility in fuel costs and delays in aircraft deliveries, all of which affect overall planning and development of Thailand’s aviation workforce.”
On increased personnel demand (2039 compared with 2025), the number of ATPL pilots is 400, AMEL technicians (Aircraft Maintenance Engineer License) 1,000, ground staff 4,000, and equipment support 4,000.
Recently, the Civil Aviation Training Centre (CATC), the Transport Ministry, and IATA jointly signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) on academic cooperation to enhance aviation workforce development in line with international standards and current industry needs.
Pukkanut Makchouy, President of CATC, said the signing marked an important step and a historic collaboration between CATC and IATA, a global organisation that plays a key role in setting standards, safety, and best practices for the aviation industry.
CATC, as a national agency producing and developing aviation personnel for more than 64 years, places importance on upgrading knowledge and competencies to support the industry’s continued growth and changes.
Cooperation with IATA will help raise CATC’s teaching and aviation training standards in line with international practices, while also modernising workforce competencies and ground services to meet industry needs.
Yongyut Lujintanon, IATA Area Manager for Thailand, Laos, Cambodia and Myanmar, said the cooperation with CATC would support government policy in concrete ways through standard setting in aviation and ground operations, alongside the provision of internationally accredited training courses under aviation industry development strategies, in line with CATC’s vision and mission.
“IATA has analysed growth trends in the Asia-Pacific aviation industry, which is expected to expand by an average of 4.4% over the next 10 years. It therefore believes Thailand has the potential to drive aviation GDP at a global level through the aviation industry.”
Under the MOU, IATA and CATC will exchange knowledge and personnel, and transfer technology to enhance the capabilities of students and aviation personnel under the concept of “Spirit of Partnership”.
Under the agreement, the two organisations will jointly promote and develop cooperation in training and aviation expertise development, particularly in technical areas, such as updating curricula and learning content, exchanging experts and instructors, organising seminars and knowledge-sharing forums, conducting joint study and research projects, and participating in international cooperation networks and programmes, to further strengthen the safety and efficiency of the aviation industry.