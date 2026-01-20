Thai aviation staff shortage deepens as CAAT signs IATA training MOU

Information on the latest global aviation industry situation as of January 8, from the International Air Transport Association (IATA), which released global passenger demand data for November 2026, shows that overall demand, measured in revenue passenger kilometres (RPK), rose by 5.7% year on year.

Overall capacity, measured in available seat kilometres (ASK), increased by 5.4% year on year, while the passenger load factor stood at 83.7%, up 0.3 percentage points from November 2024, marking a record high for November.

It is therefore unsurprising that the aviation industry is in a bright upswing.

However, amid the upbeat industry picture, issues still need to be addressed.

Data from Thailand’s Aviation Workforce Demand Survey and Study Project, prepared by the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) (latest update: January 19), states that before Covid-19, Thailand’s aviation industry recorded passenger growth of 11.4% and employed more than 4.3 million people.

After Covid-19, however, the sector has been facing a significant shortage of personnel.