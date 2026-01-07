CAAT to scrap aircraft age limits, eyes 200-plane expansion

Civil Aviation Authority (CAAT) is moving to scrap age limits for aircraft used in commercial operations, shifting to an “airworthiness” standard in line with international practice — a change officials say will help Thai airlines secure aircraft and expand their businesses.
Air Chief Marshal Manat Chavanaprayoon, director of CAAT, said on Wednesday, January 7, 2026 that the plan to cancel the current age requirements for aircraft registration and commercial service has already been approved by the Civil Aviation Board. The new approach will use airworthiness as the key criterion, rather than the age of the aircraft.
CAAT has now submitted the matter to Transport Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn for consideration. Once he signs the amendment to the board’s regulation, it can take effect immediately — possibly this month or by February, Manat said.
The change would “unlock” age limits across all aircraft categories. Under current Thai rules, helicopters must be no more than five years old, passenger aircraft no more than 16 years, and cargo aircraft no more than 22 years.
Under the revised approach, aircraft would be assessed based on condition and maintenance, similar to practices in more developed markets such as the United States, Europe and Singapore, where airworthiness checks focus on whether operators have carried out inspections and maintenance fully in line with flight cycles and scheduled time intervals.
Manat stressed that aircraft safety does not depend on age, but on continuous inspection and maintenance, citing an example of an airline accident involving an aircraft that was only eight years old.
He also said CAAT has sufficient capability and personnel to carry out inspections to the required standards, adding that Thailand’s aviation safety oversight is above the global average — reflecting strong performance in supervising airlines and safety compliance.
Manat said lifting age limits would make it easier for airlines to bring aircraft into service and expand operations. Many airlines currently struggle to find aircraft, he said, while ordering new aircraft can take up to seven years for delivery. Leasing is therefore a key option, and the rule change would allow both existing carriers and new entrants to expand or launch operations more easily.
He added that Thailand’s aviation industry is expected to grow year by year, reflected in increased fleet procurement plans. Over the next two to three years, Thai airlines are expected to take delivery of at least 200 aircraft.
He cited examples including Thai VietJet, which plans to take 50 aircraft and has already brought in eight; Thai AirAsia, which is set to receive 70; and Thai Airways, which is due to receive 10 this year — most of them leased aircraft.
The expansion is also expected to raise demand for pilots. Manat said Thailand could face a shortage of around 4,000 pilots, noting that one aircraft may require 20 pilots per day to operate multiple routes daily, excluding cabin crew and other staff. This aligns with estimates that Asia’s aviation industry could need an additional 20,000 pilots.
He also said new airlines are starting to apply for operating licences. In 2026, one additional air cargo airline has applied: Triple i, a logistics company that currently provides cargo services for other airlines and is seeking to launch its own air cargo carrier using two aircraft. The application is under CAAT review, amid growth in online trade and e-commerce.
Manat said Thailand’s tourism growth is also lifting passenger numbers, though major airports face slot constraints. CAAT is therefore encouraging airlines to use secondary airports, while pushing Airports of Thailand Plc (AOT) to accelerate capacity expansion at key hubs.
Projects cited include Suvarnabhumi’s southern expansion — covering a new passenger terminal, a fourth runway, an MRO facility and a training centre — as well as expansions at Phuket, Chiang Mai and Don Mueang airports.