CAAT to scrap aircraft age limits, eyes 200-plane expansion

Civil Aviation Authority (CAAT) is moving to scrap age limits for aircraft used in commercial operations, shifting to an “airworthiness” standard in line with international practice — a change officials say will help Thai airlines secure aircraft and expand their businesses.





Air Chief Marshal Manat Chavanaprayoon, director of CAAT, said on Wednesday, January 7, 2026 that the plan to cancel the current age requirements for aircraft registration and commercial service has already been approved by the Civil Aviation Board. The new approach will use airworthiness as the key criterion, rather than the age of the aircraft.

CAAT has now submitted the matter to Transport Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn for consideration. Once he signs the amendment to the board’s regulation, it can take effect immediately — possibly this month or by February, Manat said.





The change would “unlock” age limits across all aircraft categories. Under current Thai rules, helicopters must be no more than five years old, passenger aircraft no more than 16 years, and cargo aircraft no more than 22 years.

Under the revised approach, aircraft would be assessed based on condition and maintenance, similar to practices in more developed markets such as the United States, Europe and Singapore, where airworthiness checks focus on whether operators have carried out inspections and maintenance fully in line with flight cycles and scheduled time intervals.