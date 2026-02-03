AOT pushes Suvarnabhumi expansion worth 210bn baht

Paweena Jariyathitipong, president of Airports of Thailand (AOT), said the company is moving forward with a major expansion programme at Suvarnabhumi Airport, comprising the South Terminal and an East Expansion, with total investment of more than 210 billion baht.

On the South Terminal project, she said AOT has revised the airport’s master plan entirely to address past inefficiencies in investment planning. Instead of a single investment of more than 200 billion baht, AOT has restructured the plan into three phases to better align with passenger volumes and reduce interest burdens.

Phase 1 will focus on ground improvement, as the airport site was originally a swamp area with land subsidence. This phase will prepare the foundational infrastructure, including elements such as planning for road links (Bang Na–Trat), ground improvement works and building design. It is expected to take around two and a half years, before moving on to construction of connecting roads and utilities.

Phase 2 will involve construction of the first half of the South Terminal, adding capacity for 30 million passengers per year. Combined with existing capacity, Suvarnabhumi would be able to handle up to 100 million passengers per year within five years.

Phase 3 will complete the remaining South Terminal works and build a fourth runway, lifting long-term capacity to 120 million passengers per year over 10–12 years.