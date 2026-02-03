People’s Party leader vows to take opposition bench if party finishes second

Vote-growth narrative from 2019 to 2023, with a new goal for 2026

He argued that the party’s support base has continued to grow since it first contested an election in 2019.

He said that when the party operated as the Future Forward Party, it won about 6 million votes in 2019, and when it ran as the Move Forward Party in 2023, it received about 14 million votes. He said he believes the People's Party can reach 20 million votes in the February 8 election.

Strategy: urge supporters to back the party in both ballots

He said the party is campaigning on a strategy of asking supporters to vote for it in both constituency and party-list ballots.

He also pointed to the 2023 results in provinces such as Suphan Buri, Buri Ram and Krabi, saying some voters split their tickets — backing Move Forward on the party-list vote while choosing well-known local figures in constituency races.

Denies “stoking divisions”, outlines reform agenda

Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut rejected criticism that the party is fuelling social division.

“We have never instigated rifts and divisiveness. We just tried to urge the public to ask themselves what they would like Thai society to become,” he said.

He said a People’s Party-led government would push for equality, improve education, and strengthen medical rights. He added that the party would not dismantle all existing systems, but would reform what does not work while keeping what does.

“Give us this one chance,” Natthaphong says

He also claimed that some conservative-leaning voters have begun saying they will support the People’s Party in pursuit of political change.

“Give us this one chance — just this once. If we get in, I promise we will make politics better and put Thailand back on track, even better than before. But if we fail after we’ve done it, then for the next four years you don’t need to choose us again,” Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut said.