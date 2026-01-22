CAAT sees positive 2026 aviation outlook as Chinese tourists rebound to 75%

ACM Manat Chavanaprayoon, Director General of the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT), has outlined Thailand’s aviation outlook for 2025, saying the global industry continued to face heavy external pressures, from international conflicts and geopolitical tensions to airspace restrictions linked to disputes in several regions, including Pakistan–India, Israel–Iran, and Russia–Ukraine.

He also cited an ongoing global shortage of aircraft.

Despite these headwinds, Thailand’s aviation sector still showed strong adaptability and resilience.

CAAT compiled and compared data across three key periods: 2019 as the pre-COVID baseline, 2024 during the recovery phase, and 2025 as the current year, finding continued growth and improved efficiency even as the global context shifted rapidly.