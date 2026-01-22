Gulf Edge and Google Cloud Collaborate to Accelerate Thailand’s AI-Powered Transformation



Unifying data and intelligence to power a new era of agentic services

Central to this strategic collaboration, AIS will serve as a model for enterprise-wide AI transformation that can be replicated at scale across organizations and ecosystem partners. This includes using Gemini Enterprise to build a next-generation agentic AI platform that unifies extensive network, operational and customer data into a secure, compliant, and scalable environment. This in turn will accelerate the delivery of enterprise-wide AI agents that goes beyond simple automation to orchestrate intelligent responses to business challenges and reimagine customer service.

For example, leveraging Google’s leading AI models and cloud solutions, AIS aims to set new benchmarks for customer satisfaction across its digital and physical touchpoints—from the myAIS app to AI-enhanced service centers. This integration also empowers employees with intelligent tools that automate routine tasks, allowing them to focus on high-value interactions. For subscribers, this internal transformation translates into more responsive, personalized engagement and the delivery of faster, smarter digital services.



Catalyzing innovation nationwide through sovereign and agentic AI

This expanded collaboration also establishes Gulf Edge as a strategic go-to-market partner driving end-to-end access and adoption of Google Cloud’s enterprise-grade agentic AI and sovereign cloud technologies. These will support innovation while addressing the data residency requirements of regulated industries in Thailand, and empower them to innovate while ensuring sensitive data remains within national borders.

Core to the partnership will be the establishment of a specialized data analytics and AI Center of Excellence (CoE) focused on building deep technical and implementation expertise within Gulf Edge. This hub will develop industry- and solution-specific innovation blueprints—secure, scalable frameworks built on Google Cloud designed to address the unique AI opportunities within sectors such as retail, finance, manufacturing and more. By upskilling a dedicated cohort of Gulf Edge experts, the CoE will serve as a launchpad for digital transformation; starting with the Gulf Group and expanding as a catalyst for large-scale AI adoption by organizations of all sizes across Thailand.

Mr. Karthik Narain, Chief Product and Business Officer, Google Cloud, said, “AI presents a once-in-a-generation opportunity to transform how we work, run our businesses, and what we build for our customers. We’re proud to partner with Gulf Edge to help accelerate Thailand's journey toward an AI-driven future, and to give every Thai organization the agility to solve complex challenges and the scale to turn bold ideas into reality.”