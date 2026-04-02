Phang Nga Earns a Spot Among the World’s Most Welcoming Regions, According to Booking.com’s Traveller Review Awards 2026

BANGKOK: April 2, 2026 - Booking.com, a global leader in connecting travelers with incredible places to stay and seamless transport options including flights, car rentals, and airport transfers, announces the recipients of its 14th annual Traveller Review Awards. Powered by more than 370 million verified reviews from travelers across the world, the Awards celebrate the partners who consistently deliver standout hospitality across every corner of the globe.
In 2026, 1.81 million travel partners across 221 countries and territories will be recognized with a Traveller Review Award, reflecting the growing scale and diversity of global travel. The honorees include 1,817,848 accommodation providers, 1,977 rental car companies, and 137 airport transfer suppliers.
Zooming in on Thailand, there were 16,692 property, rental car, and airport taxi partners who received the award, with an 8.8 average review score, based on 4,228,972 verified million reviews from travelers around the world (16,670 for accommodation, 17 for rental car, and 5 for airport taxi providers).
At a time when travelers are seeking authenticity more than ever, the Traveller Review Awards shine a light on the partners who consistently deliver memorable and trustworthy hospitality, and accommodations continue to take center stage. From 16,670 property partners in Thailand who received the awards, Hotels remain the most awarded property type with 4,247 awards, followed by Apartments (2,803), Resorts (2,331), Villas (2,170), and Guesthouses (1,246). While among global travelers, Apartments (901,481 awards) continue to lead as the most-awarded accommodation type for the ninth consecutive year.
“From welcoming hosts who go above and beyond for guest stays to expert taxi drivers sharing ‘local-only’ tips, these personal touches can make a trip truly special for travelers,” said Branavan Aruljothi, Area Manager at Booking.com. “The Traveller Review Awards continue to shine a well-deserved spotlight on our partners who help create lifelong memories for travelers. It’s one of our ways of saying ‘thank you’ from all of us at Booking.com and the hundreds of millions of travelers around the world.”
Determined by the share of accommodation partners receiving a Traveller Review Award in 2026, this year’s Most Welcoming Regions on Earth highlights destinations where the guest experience feels personal, authentic, and genuinely cared for. From historic towns in Sachsen, Germany to a canal village in Overijssel, Netherlands, and serene beaches in Phang Nga, Thailand, these destinations offer hospitality that leaves a lasting impression with thoughtful touches, warm interactions, and hosts who go the extra mile, helping to make a trip truly memorable.
List of 2026’s Most Welcoming Regions on Earth*