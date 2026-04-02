Phang Nga Earns a Spot Among the World’s Most Welcoming Regions, According to Booking.com’s Traveller Review Awards 2026

BANGKOK: April 2, 2026 - Booking.com, a global leader in connecting travelers with incredible places to stay and seamless transport options including flights, car rentals, and airport transfers, announces the recipients of its 14th annual Traveller Review Awards. Powered by more than 370 million verified reviews from travelers across the world, the Awards celebrate the partners who consistently deliver standout hospitality across every corner of the globe.

In 2026, 1.81 million travel partners across 221 countries and territories will be recognized with a Traveller Review Award, reflecting the growing scale and diversity of global travel. The honorees include 1,817,848 accommodation providers, 1,977 rental car companies, and 137 airport transfer suppliers.

Zooming in on Thailand, there were 16,692 property, rental car, and airport taxi partners who received the award, with an 8.8 average review score, based on 4,228,972 verified million reviews from travelers around the world (16,670 for accommodation, 17 for rental car, and 5 for airport taxi providers).