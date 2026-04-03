EssilorLuxottica takes stake in Top Charoen as partners eye bigger Thai market

EssilorLuxottica and Top Charoen have announced they have reached an agreement for EssilorLuxottica to become a partner in Top Charoen through the acquisition of a significant shareholding, reinforcing what both companies described as a long-standing relationship.
Top Charoen is Thailand’s largest optical retail network, with more than 2,000 branches nationwide.
In the statement, the companies said Thailand is a strategic market for EssilorLuxottica’s global manufacturing and operating footprint. The partnership with Top Charoen is expected to strengthen EssilorLuxottica’s commitment to raising vision care standards in the region and worldwide, while bringing the group closer to consumers to better anticipate and respond to future demand.
Top Charoen was founded in 1947, beginning with its first store in the Saraburi area and operating as a mobile van service aimed at making eye care accessible, including in remote areas. Today it operates multiple brands, including Top Charoen, Luxoptic, Eye Class, Eye Bright, Eye Sport, Big C Optical, Robinson Optical and Beautiful Optic, and also runs e-commerce via its own platform and third-party marketplaces.
Francesco Milleri, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Paul du Saillant, Deputy Chief Executive Officer at EssilorLuxottica, said:
“Our partnership with Top Charoen will strengthen our existing presence in one of the most significant countries in Asia, elevating vision care standards and advancing the development of the emerging wearable category across the region. At the same time, we remain deeply committed to our customers, meeting their demand for high-quality, innovative vision care products and services; together, as partners, we will be uniquely positioned to drive awareness and actions to address Asia’s growing visual health needs. Patients and consumers remain at the heart of our Group’s strategy as we continue to expand access to advanced eyewear and eyecare worldwide.”
EssilorLuxottica is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of advanced vision care products, eyewear and med-tech solutions. Its portfolio includes brands such as Ray-Ban, Oakley, Persol, Oliver Peoples and Vogue Eyewear, lens technologies including Varilux and Transitions, and retail platforms such as Sunglass Hut, LensCrafters, Vision Express and Apollo. The group has more than 200,000 employees in 150+ countries, operates in 80 countries, serves 300,000+ customers, and runs around 18,000 stores.