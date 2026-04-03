EssilorLuxottica takes stake in Top Charoen as partners eye bigger Thai market

EssilorLuxottica and Top Charoen have announced they have reached an agreement for EssilorLuxottica to become a partner in Top Charoen through the acquisition of a significant shareholding, reinforcing what both companies described as a long-standing relationship.

Top Charoen is Thailand’s largest optical retail network, with more than 2,000 branches nationwide.

In the statement, the companies said Thailand is a strategic market for EssilorLuxottica’s global manufacturing and operating footprint. The partnership with Top Charoen is expected to strengthen EssilorLuxottica’s commitment to raising vision care standards in the region and worldwide, while bringing the group closer to consumers to better anticipate and respond to future demand.

Top Charoen was founded in 1947, beginning with its first store in the Saraburi area and operating as a mobile van service aimed at making eye care accessible, including in remote areas. Today it operates multiple brands, including Top Charoen, Luxoptic, Eye Class, Eye Bright, Eye Sport, Big C Optical, Robinson Optical and Beautiful Optic, and also runs e-commerce via its own platform and third-party marketplaces.