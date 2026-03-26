Thai retail group sets 3-phase plan to curb cost-of-living crisis

Nat Wongpanich, president of the Thai Retailers Association, said: “The prolonged situation in the Middle East continues to have a direct impact on energy costs, which in turn affects product prices.

“The six-baht-per-litre increase in fuel prices this time is a major cost factor affecting the retail sector on a broad scale, particularly transport and logistics costs, which will directly affect the prices of consumer goods in the period ahead.”

However, in the short term, retail operators are still trying to keep prices steady and manage internal costs so as not to affect consumers immediately.

They are relying on stock management, increasing the share of House Brand products and Second-tier Brand products, as well as working with suppliers to control costs.

But if energy prices remain at a high level for a prolonged period, pressure may begin to emerge on prices in some product groups, particularly those with high transport costs.

The Thai Retailers Association sees the need to drive short-term, medium-term, and long-term measures to take care of people’s cost of living, while maintaining the stability of the trade system, strengthening operators, and helping drive the Thai economy forward.