Pork, chicken and egg prices jump despite price freeze pledge

Thai consumers are being squeezed by rising living costs, with fresh food prices climbing sharply, particularly for pork, chicken and eggs.

The increases come amid conflict in the Middle East, which has driven up energy costs and disrupted global supply chains, in contrast to the Commerce Ministry’s insistence that no controlled goods have been allowed to raise prices and that price controls remain in place.

Data from the Internal Trade Department show clear signs of rising chicken prices. Chicken drumsticks, which were selling for Bt80-Bt85 per kilogramme at the start of March, began rising from March 9 and have now reached Bt90-Bt95 per kilogramme. Chicken thighs have also increased from Bt85-Bt100 to Bt95-Bt100 per kilogramme.

Pork prices have risen even more sharply, with lean pork reaching as high as Bt165 per kilogramme. In fresh markets, lean pork has climbed from Bt145-Bt150 per kilogramme at the beginning of March to Bt150-Bt165 as of March 20, marking an increase of Bt5-Bt15 per kilogramme.