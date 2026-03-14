Egg prices to rise 6 baht per tray from March 16

Thailand’s network of egg farmer cooperatives has announced a price increase for eggs, raising the farm-gate price of mixed eggs by 0.20 baht per egg to 3.40 baht. The adjustment will push the price of a tray of eggs up by around 6 baht and will take effect from March 16, 2026.





An industry source told Thansettakij on March 14 that the announcement was made by the Egg Farmer Cooperative Network, which includes the Paet Riu Egg Farmer Cooperative, Chonburi Egg Farmer Cooperative, Chiang Mai–Lamphun Egg Farmer Cooperative and the Noi River Basin Egg Farmer Cooperative.

The cooperatives said the price increase reflects tighter supply in the market. Larger eggs have become scarcer as farmers continue to cull older hens, while newly raised hens have not yet reached full production. In addition, hot weather has reduced egg output.





Manoch Chutaptim, president of the Egg Farmers Association, said egg price announcements were previously issued by the Egg Producers and Traders Association. However, due to legal scrutiny from the Commerce Ministry, farmers decided to issue the announcement themselves.

He explained that the announced price is only a recommended price and does not force sellers to trade at that level.

“If the price is announced and buyers refuse to purchase, then the market will simply ignore it. The announcement will lose its credibility,” he said.

He added that the price announcement serves mainly as a guideline for the market.