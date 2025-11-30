Thai Egg Market Stabilises Through Exports, Faces Price War at Home

Government pushes 60 million egg export target to curb surplus and lift farm-gate prices, but small farmers demand urgent action against supermarket price dumping.

The Thai egg market is showing signs of recovery following a significant government-backed export drive, but smaller farmers are now facing an intense price war against major modern trade retailers.

A total of 16 major producers are collaborating with the Department of Livestock Development (DLD) to export 60 million surplus eggs by December under the "PS SUPPORT" initiative.

This action has successfully stabilised the farm-gate price for mixed-size eggs, lifting it from a low of 3.00 baht to its current level of 3.40 baht per egg.

This recovery comes after a period of oversupply, slowed consumer spending, school holidays, and the recent Vegetarian Festival depressed prices.

To further manage domestic supply, the DLD is fast-tracking the 2026 import quota plan for the Egg Board to prevent future market saturation.