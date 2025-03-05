Bird flu crisis in US spurs Interest in Chicken Rentals

The United States has been battling a bird flu outbreak since 2022. Under US Department of Agriculture (USDA) regulations, entire flocks must be culled if a single bird tests positive for the virus.

This policy has led to the mass culling of poultry, including a devastating loss of 4.2 million egg-laying hens at an Iowa farm in December 2024.

Recovering from an outbreak takes months, as farms must euthanize infected birds, sanitize facilities, and introduce new flocks before egg production can resume.

Since the outbreak began, the US has lost over 163 million chickens, turkeys, and other birds to disease and culling. In January 2025 alone, 19.5 million egg-laying hens were culled—the highest monthly figure since March 2022.

Declining Flock Numbers and Rising Egg Prices

To meet demand, the US maintains a chicken population roughly equal to its human population of 340 million. However, as of January 1, 2025, the number of hens had fallen to 304 million, marking a 2% decline from 2024 and an 11% drop over five years.

Years of recurring outbreaks have kept egg prices on the rise. In January 2025, prices surged over 15% compared to 2024, with a dozen eggs averaging $4.95.

The USDA projects further increases of up to 20% this year, prompting some consumers to explore alternative egg sources—including backyard chickens and chicken rentals.