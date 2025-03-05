Bird flu crisis in US spurs Interest in Chicken Rentals

The United States has been battling a bird flu outbreak since 2022. Under US Department of Agriculture (USDA) regulations, entire flocks must be culled if a single bird tests positive for the virus.
This policy has led to the mass culling of poultry, including a devastating loss of 4.2 million egg-laying hens at an Iowa farm in December 2024.
Recovering from an outbreak takes months, as farms must euthanize infected birds, sanitize facilities, and introduce new flocks before egg production can resume.
Since the outbreak began, the US has lost over 163 million chickens, turkeys, and other birds to disease and culling. In January 2025 alone, 19.5 million egg-laying hens were culled—the highest monthly figure since March 2022.
To meet demand, the US maintains a chicken population roughly equal to its human population of 340 million. However, as of January 1, 2025, the number of hens had fallen to 304 million, marking a 2% decline from 2024 and an 11% drop over five years.
Years of recurring outbreaks have kept egg prices on the rise. In January 2025, prices surged over 15% compared to 2024, with a dozen eggs averaging $4.95.
The USDA projects further increases of up to 20% this year, prompting some consumers to explore alternative egg sources—including backyard chickens and chicken rentals.
Rent The Chicken, a growing business in the US and Canada, offers consumers the chance to rent chickens without the long-term commitment of poultry farming.
For around $500, customers can rent two chickens for six months, complete with a portable coop, chicken feed, food and water dishes, a guidebook, and expert support.
Healthy hens can lay 5–6 eggs per week, making rentals a viable alternative to expensive grocery store eggs. With supermarket prices reaching as high as $8–$10 per dozen, renting chickens can be both cost-effective and sustainable.
Christine and Brian Templeton, owners of Rent The Chicken, source their rental chickens from partner farmers across North America. They emphasize the simplicity of caring for chickens: "You just let them out to roam, and they return to their coop at night. They require minimal maintenance, and people really love them," they explained.
Egg prices have nearly doubled in the past year, with the US Bureau of Labor Statistics reporting that eggs accounted for nearly two-thirds of last month’s overall food price increase. Concerned about inflation and supply shortages, many consumers are turning to chicken rentals for a steady supply of fresh eggs.
To meet demand, Rent The Chicken offers a four-hen package capable of producing about two dozen eggs per week, while a premium package with three hens is available for $1,550, including nationwide shipping. The company operates in 29 states and has seen strong repeat customer interest.
"Many customers request to rent the same chickens year after year. We place colored bands on their ankles to ensure they return to the same families," Brian Templeton shared.
The company also allows renters to purchase their chickens at the end of the rental period or return them early if needed. In case of a chicken’s death, a replacement is provided.
While chicken rentals won’t solve the national egg shortage, they offer a reliable source of fresh eggs and peace of mind for consumers. "People want to know exactly where their eggs come from. The price isn’t the main concern—it’s about having a dependable supply," said Joe DeFrancesco, owner of Farmer Joe’s Gardens.
According to CBS, chicken farms across the country have seen a surge in demand, with sales of chicken feed doubling since October 2024.