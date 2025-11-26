"Commerce" sets up War Room to monitor southern floods

Commerce Minister Suphajee Suthumpun revealed on Wednesday (November 26), that the ongoing flooding in several southern provinces has had a widespread impact on local communities, businesses, and numerous legal entities.

In response, Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has given clear instructions for all ministries to implement urgent measures to alleviate the suffering in all aspects, including access to essential goods, minimising business impacts, economic recovery, and ensuring that operational agencies in the affected areas can continue their work seamlessly.

To address the situation, the Ministry of Commerce, through the Department of Internal Trade, has set up a "War Room" as a central coordination hub to monitor the situation hourly, link information from provincial commerce offices and other relevant agencies, and gather data on the ongoing impact. This allows for swift and accurate assistance.