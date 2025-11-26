"Commerce" sets up War Room to monitor southern floods

Commerce Minister Suphajee Suthumpun revealed on Wednesday (November 26), that the ongoing flooding in several southern provinces has had a widespread impact on local communities, businesses, and numerous legal entities.
In response, Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has given clear instructions for all ministries to implement urgent measures to alleviate the suffering in all aspects, including access to essential goods, minimising business impacts, economic recovery, and ensuring that operational agencies in the affected areas can continue their work seamlessly.
To address the situation, the Ministry of Commerce, through the Department of Internal Trade, has set up a "War Room" as a central coordination hub to monitor the situation hourly, link information from provincial commerce offices and other relevant agencies, and gather data on the ongoing impact. This allows for swift and accurate assistance.
The War Room conducts continuous assessments, focusing on transportation routes, accessibility to high-risk areas, stockpiling of goods, and the specific needs of each district to ensure timely and targeted help.
Suphajee emphasised the importance of supporting both the people and operational agencies, both public and private, in helping those in need. To this end, the Department of Internal Trade has launched four urgent measures:
Additionally, the Ministry of Commerce has instructed the Department of Business Development to offer online registration services and expedited certifications, allowing immediate service to those affected by the floods without having to wait in line.
“I would like to send my heartfelt support to all those affected. This is one of the most severe floods in recent years, and the amount of rainfall has been unprecedented. We truly sympathise with the hardships and are committed to providing the necessary support. The Ministry of Commerce, along with all government officials, will do everything we can to assist,” Suphajee said.
She further emphasised that the Ministry will continue to fully support all agencies in the affected areas and will act promptly on the Prime Minister’s orders to ensure aid reaches the people and businesses as quickly as possible.
The Department of Internal Trade will monitor the situation daily and adjust relief measures to meet the evolving challenges, ensuring a continuous and effective recovery process.