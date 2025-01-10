Most popular Thai dishes of 2024

The featured dishes are likely the Thai cuisine most favoured by international audiences. However, it is noteworthy that some iconic Thai dishes, highly appreciated worldwide, did not make the list. These include Tom yum kung, which has been recognized as an intangible cultural heritage by UNESCO, and Pad Thai, a globally celebrated favourite.

Rank 84: Pad Krapow

Pad Krapow is a classic Thai stir-fry made with minced meat or seafood, holy basil, and a blend of aromatic ingredients like shallots, garlic, and chili peppers. The dish is seasoned with soy sauce, sugar, and fish sauce, and is typically served alongside steamed rice, a fried egg, and a side of fish sauce.

Remarkably, Pad Krapow ranks as the fourth most popular dish ordered by foreigners visiting Thailand.

Rank 73: Thai Grilled Chicken (Kai Yang)

Kai yang is a beloved Thai poultry dish featuring a marinated, grilled, or barbecued whole chicken. Originating with the Lao people in northeastern Thailand, the dish has gained widespread popularity across the country. It is often enjoyed with sticky rice, dipping sauces (sweet in Central Thailand, sour in the Northeast), and som tam (papaya salad).

This street food favourite stands out due to its flavorful marinade, which may include soy sauce, ginger, white pepper, fish sauce, vinegar, hoisin sauce, and herbs such as cilantro, lemongrass, and garlic.

What sets kai yang apart is its slow-cooking method, allowing the chicken to fully absorb the marinade's flavours. Historically, it is believed that kai yang was once a luxury dish enjoyed only by the wealthy, as seafood was the primary protein source for the Lao people, with other meats being scarce.