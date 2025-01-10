Most popular Thai dishes of 2024

The featured dishes are likely the Thai cuisine most favoured by international audiences. However, it is noteworthy that some iconic Thai dishes, highly appreciated worldwide, did not make the list. These include Tom yum kung, which has been recognized as an intangible cultural heritage by UNESCO, and Pad Thai, a globally celebrated favourite.
Rank 84: Pad Krapow
Pad Krapow is a classic Thai stir-fry made with minced meat or seafood, holy basil, and a blend of aromatic ingredients like shallots, garlic, and chili peppers. The dish is seasoned with soy sauce, sugar, and fish sauce, and is typically served alongside steamed rice, a fried egg, and a side of fish sauce.
Remarkably, Pad Krapow ranks as the fourth most popular dish ordered by foreigners visiting Thailand.
Rank 73: Thai Grilled Chicken (Kai Yang)
Kai yang is a beloved Thai poultry dish featuring a marinated, grilled, or barbecued whole chicken. Originating with the Lao people in northeastern Thailand, the dish has gained widespread popularity across the country. It is often enjoyed with sticky rice, dipping sauces (sweet in Central Thailand, sour in the Northeast), and som tam (papaya salad).
This street food favourite stands out due to its flavorful marinade, which may include soy sauce, ginger, white pepper, fish sauce, vinegar, hoisin sauce, and herbs such as cilantro, lemongrass, and garlic.
What sets kai yang apart is its slow-cooking method, allowing the chicken to fully absorb the marinade's flavours. Historically, it is believed that kai yang was once a luxury dish enjoyed only by the wealthy, as seafood was the primary protein source for the Lao people, with other meats being scarce.
Rank 65: Tom Kha Gai
Tom kha gai, or "boiled galangal chicken soup," is a fragrant Thai soup with roots in central Thailand, influenced by neighboring Laos. This dish features coconut milk, chicken, galangal (a plant related to ginger), lemongrass, garlic, bird’s eye chili peppers, kaffir lime leaves, fish sauce, and shiitake mushrooms.
The peppery, slightly sour, and floral notes of galangal complement the creaminess of coconut milk, creating a beautifully aromatic and balanced dish. Renowned for its health benefits, tom kha gai is known to soothe the gastrointestinal tract.
While chicken is the traditional choice, variations of the dish include vegetarian, tofu, seafood, and pork versions. It is customarily served with steamed rice, garnished with coriander leaves and diced tomatoes.
Rank 60: Massaman Curry
Massaman curry is considered the mildest and sweetest of all Thai curries, offering a unique blend of flavours. The dish combines creamy coconut milk, meat, potatoes, and a curry paste made with roasted spices. The rich, authentic Thai element of coconut milk serves as the base for the rest of the ingredients.
Cooked for an extended period, massaman curry often uses thicker cuts of beef or bone-in chicken, and sometimes lamb or mutton. The spices used are diverse and include cumin, coriander, cloves, cinnamon, and peppercorns, along with fresh garlic, chili, galangal, lemongrass, tamarind paste, and palm sugar.
The dark red, thick spice paste simmers with the other ingredients, creating a layered, complex flavor. While it is unclear whether massaman curry originated in South or Central Thailand, its name and origins are tied to Muslim traders from the Middle East and the Indian subcontinent.
This is why massaman curry incorporates oriental spices uncommon in the region. It is typically served with steamed rice and ajad (pickled cucumber), with peanuts sometimes sprinkled on top for added flavour
Rank 17: Khao Soi
Khao soi is a signature dish from Northern Thailand that blends numerous regional influences to create a flavorful coconut soup. The base of the soup is a slightly spicy broth made with coconut milk and red curry paste.
Served with flat egg noodles and a choice of meat (typically chicken, beef, or pork), khao soi is topped with crispy fried noodles and chopped cilantro. Condiments such as fresh lime, pickled cabbage, shallots, and chilis are often provided on the side.
Though originating in Northern Thailand, the exact history of khao soi is uncertain. The most likely theory is that it is a fusion dish created under the influence of Chinese Muslims traveling from Yunnan through Myanmar, Thailand, and Laos. It is believed to be derived from an old Myanmarese coconut soup made with rice noodles, which were later replaced by egg noodles.
Today, khao soi is a beloved dish in Northern Thailand, available at eateries and restaurants throughout the region. It is also enjoyed in neighbouring Laos, although the Lao version differs slightly.
Rank 5: Phanaeng Curry
Phanaeng curry is a rich, thick Thai curry known for its salty-sweet peanut flavor. It consists of meat stewed with coconut milk, panang curry paste, makrut lime leaves, fish sauce, and palm sugar. The meats commonly used are beef, chicken, duck, or pork, and the dish traditionally does not include vegetables.
The name phanaeng comes from the word "panang," meaning cross, referring to the traditional method of preparing chicken with its legs crossed in an upright position. Although the origin of phanaeng curry is debated, it is often linked to Penang in Malaysia, though no conclusive evidence supports this theory.
The earliest known recipe for phanaeng curry appears in the book Tam Raa Gap Khao by Maawm Sohm Jeen, dating back to 1890. Once prepared, the curry is garnished with thinly sliced makrut lime leaves and Thai spur chilli slices, with a touch of coconut milk poured over the top for extra richness.