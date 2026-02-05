Malaysia approves Thai pork imports for 2026, targeting 4bn baht in exports

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 05, 2026

Malaysia has approved four Thai exporters to ship chilled and frozen pork and cuts, with exports expected to reach 4 billion baht in 2026, helping absorb Thailand’s rising surplus output.

Sitthiphan Thanakiatpinyo, president of the Swine Raisers Association of Thailand, said Malaysia has issued official approval letters allowing four Thai operators to export chilled and frozen pork and pork cuts to Malaysia. Exports to the Malaysian market are expected to be worth around 4 billion baht in 2026.

He said the market opening was the result of negotiations led by Dr Somchuan Ratanamungklanon, director-general of the Department of Livestock Development, who headed the Thai team in talks with Malaysia and worked closely with Malaysian authorities. This cooperation enabled Thai operators to pass Malaysia’s establishment inspection process, after Malaysian officials travelled to Thailand to conduct on-site audits late last year.

The development, he added, reflects the strength of Thailand’s livestock production system in hygiene standards, food safety, and quality control in line with international benchmarks.

Sitthiphan said the new export channel would help absorb surplus supply, as Thailand’s pork output in 2026 is forecast at 24.29 million head, up from 23.49 million head in 2025. He said the additional demand from Malaysia should be an important factor in stabilising domestic pork prices.

